Heads up for Trump maybe to make a public appearance outside hospital

Trump has posted a video of himself in which he suggests he may address crowds outside the hospital


Media posting now video of a motorcade driving by supporters outside the hospital. Trump is reportedly in one of the vehicles although I didn't actually see footage of him in a vehicle in the initial video. 

Update - another video shows Trump, wearing a mask and inside an SUV waving to supporters during the drive-by. 

