Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today

German states will be releasing their CPI prints for September today









The key takeaway here is that more subdued price pressures will just keep the ECB on their toes as they navigate through having to deal with the euro's resilience as well as the potential need to do more in terms of policy, to fulfil their mandate.





Just be mindful of any downside misses, as that could prompt a quicker response by the ECB moving forward - especially if it weighs more heavily on core inflation.





Besides the national reading, keep an eye out on the Saxony report later today as well.





Here's the agenda for today:



0700 GMT - Saxony

0800 GMT - Brandenburg

0800 GMT - Hesse

0800 GMT - Bavaria

0830 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

1000 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures



Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.

Inflation across the euro area remained more subdued in August and are expected to keep that way in September as well. The expectation is for German headline inflation to keep flat at 0.0% y/y - similar to last month.