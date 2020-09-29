Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today
German states will be releasing their CPI prints for September today
Inflation across the euro area remained more subdued in August and are expected to keep that way in September as well. The expectation is for German headline inflation to keep flat at 0.0% y/y - similar to last month.
The key takeaway here is that more subdued price pressures will just keep the ECB on their toes as they navigate through having to deal with the euro's resilience as well as the potential need to do more in terms of policy, to fulfil their mandate.
Just be mindful of any downside misses, as that could prompt a quicker response by the ECB moving forward - especially if it weighs more heavily on core inflation.
Besides the national reading, keep an eye out on the Saxony report later today as well.
Here's the agenda for today:
0700 GMT - Saxony
0800 GMT - Brandenburg
0800 GMT - Hesse
0800 GMT - Bavaria
0830 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia
1000 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg
1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures
Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.