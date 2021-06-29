Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today
German states will be releasing their CPI prints for June today
German inflation is estimated to keep on the high side, although some moderation may be seen in the year-on-year reading. The question now is whether this will see the trend start to tail off going into 2H 2021 or if it can hold up amid higher price pressures.
Once again, keep an eye out for the Saxony report as that will reveal some idea of the core inflation reading before we get to the overall Eurozone report tomorrow.
Here's the agenda for today:
0430 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia
0800 GMT - Brandenburg
0800 GMT - Hesse
0800 GMT - Bavaria
0900 GMT - Saxony
1000 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg
1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures
Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.
