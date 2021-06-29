Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today

German states will be releasing their CPI prints for June today









Once again, keep an eye out for the Saxony report as that will reveal some idea of the core inflation reading before we get to the overall Eurozone report tomorrow.





Here's the agenda for today:



0430 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

0800 GMT - Brandenburg

0800 GMT - Hesse

0800 GMT - Bavaria

0900 GMT - Saxony

1000 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures



Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.





