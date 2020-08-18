Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

2245GMT NZ PPI for Q2

  • PPI input and output, price inflation at business level (that's a very brief summary of what this indicator shows)
  • priors -0.3% q/q and 0.1% respectively

2350 GMT Japan trade balance for July

  • expected Y -86.5bn, prior Y -269.3bn

Trade balance adjusted

  • expected Y -45.3bn, prior Y -423.9bn

Exports

  • expected -20.9% y/y, prior -26.2% ... Japanese exports dwon with less global demand

Imports

  • expected -23.0% y/y, prior -14.4% ... and imports down on less Japanese demand

2350 GMT Japan Core Machinery Orders for June

  • expected 2.0%, prior 1.7% m/m

  • expected -17.5%, prior -16.3% y/y

  • Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead

0030 GMT Australia - Westpac leading indicator for July

  • prior +0.44% m/m

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window


