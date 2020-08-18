Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
2245GMT NZ PPI for Q2
- PPI input and output, price inflation at business level (that's a very brief summary of what this indicator shows)
- priors -0.3% q/q and 0.1% respectively
2350 GMT Japan trade balance for July
expected Y -86.5bn, prior Y -269.3bn
Trade balance adjusted
expected Y -45.3bn, prior Y -423.9bn
Exports
expected -20.9% y/y, prior -26.2% ... Japanese exports dwon with less global demand
Imports
expected -23.0% y/y, prior -14.4% ... and imports down on less Japanese demand
2350 GMT Japan Core Machinery Orders for June
expected 2.0%, prior 1.7% m/m
expected -17.5%, prior -16.3% y/y
Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead
0030 GMT Australia - Westpac leading indicator for July
prior +0.44% m/m
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window