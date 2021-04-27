Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australian inflation data

On the data docket for Wednesday 28 April 2021:

2301GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for April prior -2.4%

British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index 2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for March expected 0.6% m/m, prior 3.1%

expected 4.7% y/y, prior -1.5% 0130 GMT Australia inflation data - Q1 2021CPI 0130 GMT Australia inflation data - Q1 2021CPI Headline expected 0.9% q/q, prior 0.9% expected 1.4% y/y , prior 0.9% Core inflation: Trimmed mean expected 0.5 % q/q, prior 0.4%

expected 1.2% y/y, prior 1.2% (note, RBA target for core inflation is 2-3%) Weighted median expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.5%

expected 1.3% y/y, prior was 1.4%





Also at 0130 GMT from Australia are preliminary trade balance data for March

The Reserve Bank of Australia is viewing any rise in inflation as transitory only. If employment continues to rise and wage growth lifts then there may be a case for the RBA to reassess.