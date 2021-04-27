Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australian inflation data

On the data docket for Wednesday 28 April 2021: 

2301GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for April

  • prior -2.4%

  • British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index

2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for March

  • expected 0.6% m/m, prior 3.1%

  • expected 4.7% y/y, prior -1.5% 

0130 GMT Australia inflation data - Q1 2021CPI

Headline

  • expected 0.9% q/q, prior 0.9%

  • expected 1.4% y/y , prior 0.9%

Core inflation:

Trimmed mean

  • expected 0.5 % q/q, prior 0.4%

  • expected 1.2% y/y, prior 1.2% (note, RBA target for core inflation is 2-3%)

Weighted median

  • expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.5%

  • expected 1.3% y/y, prior was 1.4%

The Reserve Bank of Australia is viewing any rise in inflation as transitory only. If employment continues to rise and wage growth lifts then there may be a case for the RBA to reassess. 

Also at 0130 GMT from Australia are preliminary trade balance data for March 
