Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – RBA day!

But first, jobs data from New Zealand!

2245 GMT brings the quarterly employment report from NZ, for Q2 2019:

Unemployment rate: expected 4.3%, prior was 4.2%

Employment change q/q: expected 0.3%, prior was -0.2%

Employment change y/y: expected 1.2%, prior was 1.5%

Participation rate: expected 70.4%, prior was 70.4%

Average hourly earnings: expected 0.5%, prior was 1.1%

Private wages including overtime: expected 0.7%, prior was 0.3%

Private wages excluding overtime: expected 0.7%, prior was 0.3%

2301 GMT UK BRC sales data, like-for-like for July

expected +0.5% y/y, prior -1.6%

2330 GMT Australia - weekly consumer sentiment, ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

prior 118.5

2330 GMT Japan:

Household Spending for June

expected +1.1% y/y, prior +4.0%

Labor Cash earnings for June

expected -0.6% y/y, prior -0.5%

Real Cash earnings for June

expected -1.5% y/y, prior -1.0%

0130 GMT New Zealand - ANZ job advertisements for July

prior 4.6% m/m

0130 GMT Australia - Trade balance for June, despite trade war tension, surpluses continue

expected 6000m

prior 5745m

0300 GMT New Zealand inflation expectations data, via RBNZ survey.

1 and 2 year expectations

This can be a forex mover.

0430 GMT - Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy announcement and accompanying statement. I'll have I'll have more to come on this separately, but earlier preview is here: