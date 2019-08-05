Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – RBA day!

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

But first, jobs data from New Zealand!

2245 GMT brings the quarterly employment report from NZ, for Q2 2019:

  • Unemployment rate: expected 4.3%, prior was 4.2%
  • Employment change q/q: expected 0.3%, prior was -0.2%
  • Employment change y/y: expected 1.2%, prior was 1.5%
  • Participation rate: expected 70.4%, prior was 70.4%
  • Average hourly earnings: expected 0.5%, prior was 1.1%
  • Private wages including overtime: expected 0.7%, prior was 0.3%
  • Private wages excluding overtime: expected 0.7%, prior was 0.3%

2301 GMT UK BRC sales data, like-for-like for July

  • expected +0.5% y/y, prior -1.6%

2330 GMT Australia - weekly consumer sentiment, ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 118.5

2330 GMT Japan:

Household Spending for June

  • expected +1.1% y/y, prior +4.0%

Labor Cash earnings for June

  • expected -0.6% y/y, prior -0.5%

Real Cash earnings for June

  • expected -1.5% y/y, prior -1.0%

0130 GMT New Zealand - ANZ job advertisements for July

  • prior 4.6% m/m

0130 GMT Australia - Trade balance for June, despite trade war tension, surpluses continue

  • expected 6000m
  • prior 5745m

0300 GMT New Zealand inflation expectations data, via RBNZ survey.

  • 1 and 2 year expectations
  • This can be a forex mover.

0430 GMT - Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy announcement and accompanying statement. I'll have I'll have more to come on this separately, but earlier preview is here:

ForexLive
