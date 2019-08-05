Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – RBA day!
But first, jobs data from New Zealand!
2245 GMT brings the quarterly employment report from NZ, for Q2 2019:
- Unemployment rate: expected 4.3%, prior was 4.2%
- Employment change q/q: expected 0.3%, prior was -0.2%
- Employment change y/y: expected 1.2%, prior was 1.5%
- Participation rate: expected 70.4%, prior was 70.4%
- Average hourly earnings: expected 0.5%, prior was 1.1%
- Private wages including overtime: expected 0.7%, prior was 0.3%
- Private wages excluding overtime: expected 0.7%, prior was 0.3%
2301 GMT UK BRC sales data, like-for-like for July
- expected +0.5% y/y, prior -1.6%
2330 GMT Australia - weekly consumer sentiment, ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
- prior 118.5
2330 GMT Japan:
Household Spending for June
- expected +1.1% y/y, prior +4.0%
Labor Cash earnings for June
- expected -0.6% y/y, prior -0.5%
Real Cash earnings for June
- expected -1.5% y/y, prior -1.0%
0130 GMT New Zealand - ANZ job advertisements for July
- prior 4.6% m/m
0130 GMT Australia - Trade balance for June, despite trade war tension, surpluses continue
- expected 6000m
- prior 5745m
0300 GMT New Zealand inflation expectations data, via RBNZ survey.
- 1 and 2 year expectations
- This can be a forex mover.
0430 GMT - Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy announcement and accompanying statement. I'll have I'll have more to come on this separately, but earlier preview is here: