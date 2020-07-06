Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA policy decision
Reserve Bank of Australia due at 0430 GMT - no change in policy is expected
2200 GMT NZIER Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO)
A closely watched NZ economic indicator from the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research
quarterly report
prior -70 (an epic drop)
the result of this survey will be complicated by the staged reopening of the NZ economy over May and June after April's shut down.
2230 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for June
Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index
prior 31.6
2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 93.0
2330 GMT Japan wages data for May
Labor cash earnings expected -1.0% y/y, prior -0.7%
Real cash earnings expected -0.8% y/y, prior -0.8%
0430 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision and statement from Governor Lowe
I'll have more to come on this separately but as a spoiler no change in policy is expected
the cash rate and the bond yield target for 3-year Commonwealth Bonds will both be unchanged at 0.25%