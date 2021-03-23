Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 24 March 2021

2145 GMT New Zealand trade data

2350 GMT Bank of Japan January meeting minutes. Stale info this.

2350 GMT Japan PPI Services for February

2200 GMT Australia Markit preliminary PMIs for March

Trade balance for February

0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for March

Manufacturing prior 51.4

Services prior 46.3

Composite prior 48.2

0030 GMT will also bring preliminary trade date from Australia, February