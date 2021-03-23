Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 24 March 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2020 GMT will bring comments from the St Louis Fed President Bullard. Fed officials have been repeating the mantra of lower for longer, expect Billard to be in line with this.

2145 GMT New Zealand trade data 

Trade balance for February 

  • expected NZD 181m, prior -626mNZD

  • exports, prior 4.19bn NZD

  • imports, prior 4.82bn NZD 

2200 GMT Australia Markit preliminary PMIs for March

  • Manufacturing prior 56.9

  • Services prior 53.4

  • Composite prior 53.7

2350 GMT Japan PPI Services for February 

  • expected -0.5%, prior -0.5% y/y

2350 GMT Bank of Japan January meeting minutes. Stale info this.

0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for March

  • Manufacturing prior 51.4

  • Services prior 46.3

  • Composite prior  48.2

0030 GMT will also bring preliminary trade date from Australia, February 



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose