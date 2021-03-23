Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 24 March 2021
2020 GMT will bring comments from the St Louis Fed President Bullard. Fed officials have been repeating the mantra of lower for longer, expect Billard to be in line with this.
2145 GMT New Zealand trade data
Trade balance for February
expected NZD 181m, prior -626mNZD
exports, prior 4.19bn NZD
imports, prior 4.82bn NZD
2200 GMT Australia Markit preliminary PMIs for March
Manufacturing prior 56.9
Services prior 53.4
Composite prior 53.7
2350 GMT Japan PPI Services for February
expected -0.5%, prior -0.5% y/y
0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for March
Manufacturing prior 51.4
Services prior 46.3
Composite prior 48.2