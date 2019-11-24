Here's a UK election poll forecasting a near 50 seat majority for BJ's Conservative Party
A majority (for pretty much any party) would be viewed as a GBP positive by the market as it would likely see some political certainty on Brexit.
Legislation could be passed with (relative) ease in the commons. Deadlock broken and the country can get on with it. Whatever it may be.
Details of the polling:
- Tories could win a 48-seat majority, 349 seats
- Labour projected to lose just over 30 seats and end up on 213
- 49 seats SNP
- 14 Lib Dems
analysis by public opinion firm Datapraxis
- modelled 269,838 polling responses
- model analyses the specific demographics of each seat
- the largest analysis of polling data completed since the December 12 election was called
Via The Mirror, here is the link. There is more there (including BJ may lose his seat, but whatever) but not a lot more on the methodology which is probably the most interesting thing about the report. Ah well.
GBP stronger at the open here early Monday, circa 1.2859 as I post.