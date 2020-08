HK exchanges on the approiach of Severe Tropical Storm Higos

Workers tend to shelter at home and not go to work in case of an 8 signal, but its now surpassed that at a Signal 9 level.





Of course, many are already working from home. Those normally on site at the exchange and offices are likely to stay at home today.





As an aside, some of the WFH peeps want the day off …. huh.