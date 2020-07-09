Hong Kong says to tighten virus restrictions starting from 11 July
Hong Kong tightens some restrictions amid the rise in virus cases
- Announces tightening of social distancing measures
- To limit restaurant party size to 8 persons per table
- To limit bars party size to 4 persons per table
- To cap restaurant capacity at 60%
This relates to the news here. Risk sentiment remains unfazed for the most part despite today's developments from Tokyo and Hong Kong. US futures are still seen holding closer to flat levels and that is leaving major currencies with little to work with on the session.