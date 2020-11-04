How is the Senate race shaping up at the moment?

It is looking to be a tall order for Democrats to seize the Senate

So far, both Republicans and Democrats have exchanged blows via Alabama and Colorado. But other than that, there hasn't been anything dramatic in the Senate race.





Georgia (Special) is heading into a runoff but Republicans managed to take the seats in Iowa and South Carolina. There are still a few toss-up states at play with Maine, Montana, and North Carolina being the key ones to watch.





The Democrats need at least three of that if Biden wins the presidential race. But if Trump wins instead, Democrats will need an additional state seat to win the Senate race.





I can't imagine there being much optimism if Biden wins the presidential race but we end up with a Republican Senate. The gridlock in Washington will be a real headache.



