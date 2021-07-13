How much of the excess savings will be spent?

Experience from WWII might be instructive

A big part of the bull case for the economic reopening is that household balance sheets are in phenomenal shape.





High government transfers and a lack of ways to spend money led to a glut of savings in the last 16 months. If those savings are released, it will create a virtuous cycle of spending and growth, boosting everything.





If not, the recovery will fall short of expectations.







One argument against higher spending comes from Matthew Klein at The Overshoot . He points to the experience after WWII when there was a similar impulse in savings that was never paid down.









Of course, after WWII consumers didn't have to deal with the greatest weapon ever created: The modern American advertising machine.





