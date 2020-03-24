Hubei province says to remove travel restrictions on leaving Wuhan on 8 April
The Hubei province and Wuhan is starting to open up
Meanwhile, they also announced that travel restrictions in and out of the province will be removed starting from tomorrow, 25 March.
This is a positive sign for China and also for the world, in showing that there is light at the end of the tunnel and that lockdown/containment measures do work.
It is also a good sign for risk sentiment as this means that China is taking yet another step - a big one - to getting back to normal conditions.