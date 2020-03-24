Hubei province says to remove travel restrictions on leaving Wuhan on 8 April

The Hubei province and Wuhan is starting to open up









This is a positive sign for China and also for the world, in showing that there is light at the end of the tunnel and that lockdown/containment measures do work.





It is also a good sign for risk sentiment as this means that China is taking yet another step - a big one - to getting back to normal conditions.





Meanwhile, they also announced that travel restrictions in and out of the province will be removed starting from tomorrow, 25 March.