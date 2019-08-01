Hurricane activity picks up with tropical depression expected to form on the weekend

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

System slowly becoming organized in the mid-Atlantic

System slowly becoming organized in the mid-Atlantic

It's August and that means we're into the heart of American hurricane season.

The latest from the NOAA shows a system that will bring rainfall up the coast, but more importantly a broad low pressure system in the mid-Atlantic.

They say the change of the formation of a tropical depression in the next five days is 70%.

"Only gradual development of this system is expected for the next day or so while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. Environmental conditions could become more supportive by Saturday and a tropical depression is likely to form over the weekend, several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles," the latest forecast says.

There is a nearly-infinite range of possibilities at this point but it will likely be something to start tracking next week.


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose