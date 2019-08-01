Hurricane activity picks up with tropical depression expected to form on the weekend

System slowly becoming organized in the mid-Atlantic







It's August and that means we're into the heart of American hurricane season.





The latest from the NOAA shows a system that will bring rainfall up the coast, but more importantly a broad low pressure system in the mid-Atlantic.





They say the change of the formation of a tropical depression in the next five days is 70%.





"Only gradual development of this system is expected for the next day or so while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. Environmental conditions could become more supportive by Saturday and a tropical depression is likely to form over the weekend, several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles," the latest forecast says.





There is a nearly-infinite range of possibilities at this point but it will likely be something to start tracking next week.





