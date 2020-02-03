Hyundai has halted some production in South Korea citing China supply chain disruption

This will be the tip of enormous iceberg. 

Supply chain disruption will be one transmission mechanism for economic impact globally.  Yesterday we had some remarks from officials in China that they were encouraging some resumption of production. 
As long as it is safe to do so that'd be a welcome development. 

The halt to factories in China is not universal. 
Huawei, for instance, received an exemption to allow continued operation. 



