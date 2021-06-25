ICYMI - a high inflation reading expected from the US on Friday 25 June 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

Giles gave us the early heads up in the middle of this week:

  • Chairman Powell tried to calm markets ... stating that price increases should prove temporary and that the Fed will be patient in increasing borrowing costs.  
  • However ... the core deflator is forecast to print at 3.4% y/y.
The Core PCE deflator is an inflation indicator, its due at 1230 GMT
  • expected at 3.4% y/y, up from 3.1% the month before
  • some solace may be taken from the m/m which is expected at 0.6% from 0.7% the previous month
Other data from the US at the same time covers income and spending data. 

