ICYMI - a high inflation reading expected from the US on Friday 25 June 2021

Giles gave us the early heads up in the middle of this week:

Chairman Powell tried to calm markets ... stating that price increases should prove temporary and that the Fed will be patient in increasing borrowing costs.

However ... the core deflator is forecast to print at 3.4% y/y.

The Core PCE deflator is an inflation indicator, its due at 1230 GMT

expected at 3.4% y/y, up from 3.1% the month before

some solace may be taken from the m/m which is expected at 0.6% from 0.7% the previous month

Other data from the US at the same time covers income and spending data.