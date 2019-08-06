ICYMI: Boris Johnson reportedly has no intention of renegotiating Brexit deal

According to a report by The Guardian yesterday evening













Expanding from the report , citing a senior EU diplomat on the matter:





"It was clear the UK does not have another plan. No intention to negotiate, which would require a plan. A no-deal now appears to be the UK government's central scenario. That message has now gone loud and clear to capitals, it was useful to hear it from the horse's mouth. Reality is sinking in."

Not that it makes much of a difference considering that even in the event of a renegotiation, there won't be a deal as both sides are unwilling to change their Brexit red lines.





If anything else, this once again pushes the prospects of a no-deal outcome and/or a general election to be even higher heading into Halloween.

The report says European diplomats have been told that Boris Johnson has no intention to renegotiate the withdrawal agreement and a no-deal Brexit is his "central scenario".