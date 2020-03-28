I'm coming around to the idea that the only useful coronavirus number is deaths

If you work backwards from the number of deaths, you get some troublesome numbers





Testing and confirmed numbers all over the world are basically only indicative of how much you're testing. Even among nations there are testing at high rates, there are numbers that don't add up.





New York State and the UK have done about the same amount of tests and yet the UK has found one-third as many cases. So there must be fewer overall cases in the UK, right?





Yet the UK has 759 deaths compared to 519 in the US. The UK's median age is 40.5 compared to 38.1 in the US but it's healthier on some other metrics so I don't think that's a significant factor. Is the healthcare system that much more effective in the US? Possibly but by that much?





It's the same thing with a dozen other countries. There are quirks everywhere with the testing population and the quality of the tests themselves.



Even deaths themselves aren't iron clad. The first US confirmed death was recorded more than a week after the person died when they went back and tested. Surely many people who have died of 'pneumonia' in many countries had the virus but I still think that's the best number we've got.





So if you work back from deaths and you make a few assumptions here's what you get.





Assumptions: