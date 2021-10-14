IMF: Inflation surge now appears less transitory - draft

Inflation dynamics require close monitoring

Policymakers must be ready to take decisive action on inflation

Inflation surge still assessed as driven by temporary factors

Steps need to be taken to make supply chain more resilient in the future

This captures the general sentiment on inflation. Ultimately, we're headed to a real reckoning. If they let inflation run a bit hot, it could break the long-term disinflationary impulse in developed economies -- something they've been trying to do. On the flip side, low rates and low inflation have created the bond bubble and letting the air out of that could be catastrophic.

