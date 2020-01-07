Iran lawmakers reportedly approve bill designating Pentagon as terror group

ICANA, Iran parliament's official news service, reports









The bill is drafted as a form of retaliation against the recent US attack that killed Soleimani and was passed by a vote of 228-0, with two abstentions.







ForexLive

I would take this as a warning sign to potential escalation in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East but until military action is taken, I reckon markets may turn a blind eye to developments such as the above for the time being.

It says that under the legislation, "all members of the Pentagon and related companies, as well as actors and commanders involved in the martyrdom of Qassem Soleimani, are designated in the list of terror groups".