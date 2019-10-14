Ireland's Coveney: Brexit deal is possible but tough issues remain

Comments by Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney

Cites need for caution on any Brexit deal

Well, the reported comments from Michel Barnier were not overly optimistic and this sort of fits in-line with that tune in my view. In short, there is still hope for some form of compromise but it is difficult to see how both sides can achieve that.





Not exactly brimming with confidence, are they? Cable is down to session lows currently at 1.2590. It could be a rough session for the pound if early signs are anything to go by.



