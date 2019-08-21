Irish press: Dublin refuses to engage with UK on plan for no-deal Brexit

The Irish Government has refused to engage in discussions with the UK about no-deal preparations

including on how to avoid checks on the Border, in recent contacts with London

So reports The Irish Times, citing "three people briefed on the contents of recent exchanges".





More:

new UK government wants to talk to Dublin about managing a no-deal exit

but Irish Ministers and officials have declined

Government and EU leaders are sticking to the position there will be no discussions with the UK on how to manage a no-deal on the Border until after the UK has left the EU, according to senior sources in Dublin and Brussels.

No-deal preparations are a unilateral EU matter, they said.





UK PM Johnson.

UK PM Johnson.



