Irish press: Dublin refuses to engage with UK on plan for no-deal Brexit
The Irish Government has refused to engage in discussions with the UK about no-deal preparations
- including on how to avoid checks on the Border, in recent contacts with London
So reports The Irish Times, citing "three people briefed on the contents of recent exchanges".
More:
- new UK government wants to talk to Dublin about managing a no-deal exit
- but Irish Ministers and officials have declined
- Government and EU leaders are sticking to the position there will be no discussions with the UK on how to manage a no-deal on the Border until after the UK has left the EU, according to senior sources in Dublin and Brussels.
- No-deal preparations are a unilateral EU matter, they said.
