Is the bond market starting to turn on the day?

10-year bund yields fall to a fresh record low of -0.72% now

European bond yields are beginning to fall off again on the day and this could be a sign of trouble for markets in the session ahead. US Treasury yields have also pared gains with 30-year yields falling back below 2% to 1.988% currently.





Yesterday, equities managed to eek out gains despite bonds holding more firm - the ECB report helped - but it's a tall order to see this trend continuing for a prolonged period considering why central banks are aggressively easing i.e. global economic slowdown.





Of note, the entire Swedish sovereign yield curve has turned negative as 20-year yields fall below 0% for the first time ever:







