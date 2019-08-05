Italy July services PMI 51.7 vs 50.6 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 5 August 2019





Prior 50.5

Composite PMI 51.0 vs 50.1 expected

Prior 50.1

A decent beat in Italy's services sector offers some hope of a recovery at least to begin Q3. Of note, the new business sub-index rose strongly from 50.6 in June to 52.4 in July.





That said, the composite reading is only a tad higher and still suggests sluggish economic growth in the country as a whole. EUR/USD holds more firm at 1.1131 currently, near session highs for the day.



