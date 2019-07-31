Italy Q2 preliminary GDP 0.0% vs -0.1% q/q expected

Latest data released by Istat - 31 July 2019





Prior (Q1) +0.1%

GDP 0.0% vs -0.1% y/y expected

Prior (Q1) -0.1%

The only positive news is that the Italian economy appears to escape yet another contraction reading in Q2 (at first look) but it continues to reaffirm a stagnating economy that doesn't appear that it is going anywhere since the middle of last year; or if one wants to be more critical, growth just hasn't returned since the global financial crisis.



