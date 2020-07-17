Italy says it is crucial to close negotiations on recovery fund as soon as possible

Italy says it will fight hard not to modify the current proposal at hand

The comments are from the Italian economy minister, Roberto Gualtieri, in saying that they would want to wrap up negotiations by this week's meeting, if possible.





Adding that they will try not to modify the overall amount or the breakdown between grants and loans to try and achieve that goal.





As mentioned before, Spain and Italy are not really the ones that need extreme convincing right now. That lies more with the "frugals" and especially the Netherlands.





Should there not be a compromise or an agreement reached in the next two days, we are almost certainly going to see negotiations get pushed back to 27-28 July next.