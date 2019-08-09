Italy's Salvini says the the only option now is elections

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Salvini reiterates that he isn't going to play ball anymore

  • Says parliament members must "get off their bums" for no-confidence vote
  • Says a Five-Star and Democratic Party alliance is unacceptable for democracy
ForexLive
It is clear that he intends for Lega to run a standalone campaign and hopefully win so as to not form another coalition government. It'll be interesting to see if he is able to secure such a victory despite a resounding win at the European Parliament elections back in May.

Italian lawmakers are on their summer break at the moment but with the no-confidence motion called, we could see prime minister Conte call for them to return early next week.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose