Italy's Salvini says the the only option now is elections

Salvini reiterates that he isn't going to play ball anymore

Says parliament members must "get off their bums" for no-confidence vote

Says a Five-Star and Democratic Party alliance is unacceptable for democracy

It is clear that he intends for Lega to run a standalone campaign and hopefully win so as to not form another coalition government. It'll be interesting to see if he is able to secure such a victory despite a resounding win at the European Parliament elections back in May.





Italian lawmakers are on their summer break at the moment but with the no-confidence motion called, we could see prime minister Conte call for them to return early next week.



