Japan coronavirus advisory panel reportedly set to meet later at 0500 GMT

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The panel is meeting in preparation for the state of emergency declaration

This is being reported by the Nikkei, in saying that the panel is going to meet to discuss matters in relation to what looks to be the imminent state of emergency declaration in Japan.

ForexLive
The earlier report by Kyodo News said that the announcement will be made tomorrow.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose