Japan January preliminary leading indicator index 99.1 vs 96.8 expected

Despite state of emergency measures prevailing at the time, the Japanese economy is estimated to have picked up a little in January compared to the end of last year.





The government says that the coincident index suggests that the economy is at a turning point and looks to be trending upwards from hereon.





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.



The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.

