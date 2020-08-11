Japan July economy watchers survey current conditions 41.1 vs 40.0 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 11 August 2020


  • Prior 38.8
  • Outlook 36.0 vs 44.0 expected
  • Prior 44.0
Slight delay in the release by the source. The reading is a survey on workers to measure up consumer spending and current economic conditions.
The positive takeaway is that service sector and economic sentiment improved further in July but the outlook has deteriorated  markedly amid the escalating virus situation. That will remain a key consideration that could dampen hopes of a sustained recovery.

