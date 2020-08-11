Japan July economy watchers survey current conditions 41.1 vs 40.0 expected
Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 11 August 2020
Slight delay in the release by the source. The reading is a survey on workers to measure up consumer spending and current economic conditions.
- Prior 38.8
- Outlook 36.0 vs 44.0 expected
- Prior 44.0
The positive takeaway is that service sector and economic sentiment improved further in July but the outlook has deteriorated markedly amid the escalating virus situation. That will remain a key consideration that could dampen hopes of a sustained recovery.