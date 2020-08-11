Japan July economy watchers survey current conditions 41.1 vs 40.0 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 11 August 2020





Prior 38.8

Outlook 36.0 vs 44.0 expected

Prior 44.0





The positive takeaway is that service sector and economic sentiment improved further in July but the outlook has deteriorated markedly amid the escalating virus situation. That will remain a key consideration that could dampen hopes of a sustained recovery.





Slight delay in the release by the source. The reading is a survey on workers to measure up consumer spending and current economic conditions.