Japan July final machine tool orders -33.0% vs -33.0% prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Japanese Machine Tool Builders' Association

Japan machine tool orders
Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here. The reading measures the change in total value of new orders placed with Japanese machine tool manufacturers.

No changes to the final estimate. This just reaffirms weak exports and factory activity in the Japanese economy. USD/JPY continues to hold weaker at 106.40 amid softer Treasury yields and equities on the session.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose