Japan July final machine tool orders -33.0% vs -33.0% prelim

Latest data released by the Japanese Machine Tool Builders' Association





Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here . The reading measures the change in total value of new orders placed with Japanese machine tool manufacturers.





No changes to the final estimate. This just reaffirms weak exports and factory activity in the Japanese economy. USD/JPY continues to hold weaker at 106.40 amid softer Treasury yields and equities on the session.



