Japan June economy watchers survey current conditions 38.8 vs 24.3 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 8 July 2020


  • Prior 15.5
  • Outlook 44.0 vs 39.3 expected
  • Prior 36.5
Slight delay in the release by the source. The reading is a survey on workers to measure up consumer spending and current economic conditions.
That's a decent bounce in the readings above after having bottomed out to fresh record lows seen in April. The positive takeaway is that consumption activity is picking up but it remains to be seen whether or not this will be sustainable in the coming quarters.

