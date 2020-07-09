Japan June preliminary machine tool orders -32.0% vs -52.8% y/y prior
Latest data released by the Japanese Machine Tool Orders Builder's Association - 9 July 2020
- Prior -52.8%
Factory orders rebound a little in June but that is likely attributed to pent-up demand following the more subdued period in April to May. That said, the levels are still well off conditions seen earlier in the year and that says a lot considering that factory orders have remained generally weaker as compared to the year before for a while now.