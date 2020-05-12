Japan March preliminary leading indicator index 83.8 vs 84.4 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 12 May 2020





Prior 91.7

Coincident index 90.5 vs 90.7 expected

Prior 95.5

Slight delay in the release by the source. The headline reading slumps to its weakest level since June 2009 as the government notes that the economy is worsening, not to much surprise. Just be mindful that April should reflect worse conditions than the above.





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.



The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.





