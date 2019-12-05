Japan October household spending -5.1% vs -3.2% expected

Japan October household spending and labor cash earnings

Weak spending numbers on the hike in the consumption tax.

  • Prior +9.5%
  • Labor cash earnings +0.5% vs +0.2% expected
  • Prior earnings +0.5%
  • Real cash earnings +0.1% vs -0.3% expected
  • Prior real cash earnings +0.2%
It was tough to forecast the impact of the consumption tax hike but the Reuters Tankan earlier in the weak foreshadowed some softness. It will probably take a few months to work out the baseline.

