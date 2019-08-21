Japan press reports Japan will upgrade its estimate of North Korea’s nuclear weapons capability
Pyongyang has already achieved the miniaturization of nuclear warheads - Yomiuri reporting (via Reuters)
- Will upgrade its estimate in an upcoming annual defense report
- Government planning to approve the report at a Cabinet meeting in mid-September
- report will maintain the assessment that North Korea's military activities pose a "serious and imminent threat",
Yomiuri newspaper unsourced report
