Japan press reports Japan will upgrade its estimate of North Korea’s nuclear weapons capability

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Pyongyang has already achieved the miniaturization of nuclear warheads - Yomiuri reporting (via Reuters) 

  • Will upgrade its estimate in an upcoming annual defense report
  • Government planning to approve the report at a Cabinet meeting in mid-September
  • report will maintain the assessment that North Korea's military activities pose a "serious and imminent threat",
Yomiuri newspaper unsourced report

