Japanese media says farewell to the longest-serving postwar Finance Minister, Taro Aso

Aso was a stalwart of the Abe administration, and Suga's, in office for eight years and nine months.

"Mr. Aso has had experience as prime minister and served as finance minister for a long time, and his presence is on another level at international conferences," said another senior Finance Ministry official. "It's true he made controversial comments, but he was flawless when answering questions at Diet sessions. The Finance Ministry has lost its major advantage."









