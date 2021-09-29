Japan's enormous government pension fund will not be investing in China's yuan-denominated sovereign bonds
That's the report in the Nikkei.
- After the debt crisis at property giant China Evergrande Group emerged, the GPIF decided to stop adding Chinese sovereign debt to its portfolio due to the country's uncertain bond market and other factors.
Nikkei link is here (may be gated).
The China-Japan relationship is ... complicated. Putting it mildly.