Japan's PM Abe says has reserves to tap for virus response, not yet needed.
Japan PM Abe:
- will take steps if needed to ensure coronavirus outbreak doesn't inflict huge damage to Japan's economy
- aware of view virus outbreak could have huge impact on japan, global economies so watching developments carefully
- we still have reserves to tap for virus response, no immediate need for additional funding
Also, from Japan econmin Nishimura:
- Japan economy facing difficult situation with events being cancelled, but priority is preventing spread of virus