Japan's PM Abe says has reserves to tap for virus response, not yet needed.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japan PM Abe:

  • will take steps if needed to ensure coronavirus outbreak doesn't inflict huge damage to Japan's economy
  •  aware of view virus outbreak could have huge impact on japan, global economies so watching developments carefully
  • we still have reserves to tap for virus response, no immediate need for additional funding

Also, from Japan econmin Nishimura: 

  • Japan economy facing difficult situation with events being cancelled, but priority is preventing spread of virus

ForexLive
