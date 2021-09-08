JOLTS and the Bank of Canada rate decision top the calendar

What's coming up today







It's Bank of Canada decision day. I wrote a preview about what to expect here . It will certainly be a market mover but it's complicated by the Canadian election on September 20. Today's release is at 10 am ET (1400 GMT) and is a statement only, with no press conference. Macklem will speak tomorrow though.





The July JOLTS report is due at the same time as the BOC and expected squarely at 10.0 million after a 10.073m reading in June. I don't see any big potential for market moves.





Finally, at 1 pm ET the US sells $38 billion in 10-year notes. The bond market was driving the bus yesterday but has given much of that move back with yields down 2.7 bps to 1.346% today.

