Just the usual whipsaw on the FOMC minutes

USD jumps then gives it all back

The US dollar did its usual FOMC minutes dance on the release. It jumped higher on a few fronts -- notably versus the euro and Aussie before retracing the move.





By the low standards of this report, it was still a small move -- a 10-15 drop and recovery.





The market is desperate to get a signal from the Fed but it's going to have to wait until Powell's speech at 1400 GMT on Friday. There's also some commentary from Kashkari at 2230 GMT but the topic is too big to fail and he's a major dove in any case.





