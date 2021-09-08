Largest Australian state of NSW sees another surge higher in new COVID-19 cases

1480. While the focus is largely off the new case load each day it is an indication of hospital and ICU admissions to come.

And ventilation and deaths following.

The infections serious enough to get admitted to hospital, ICU etc. are largely (overwhelmingly) amongst the unvaccinated, which bring us to what is the focus ....





At current rates the best estimate is another 34 days to an 80% double dosed vaccination target. This target will not stop the spread but it will see pressure on the hospital system diminish as fewer and fewer people become ill enough to require admission to hospital. And fewer deaths, thankfully.

NSW is leading the race to the target here in Australia. The second most populous state is on target for another 48 days.





The latest ad to encourage vaccination and therefore lower stress on the health system and its under-pressure workers, and steps to economic reopening.

















The NSW number today is a jump from what was beginning to look like a better trend lower: