Leaders of Australia, India, Japan to meet with Biden at the White House - 'Quad' summit
US President Joe Biden will host a 'Quad' summit on September 24. China's growing assertiveness is said to be the main topic.
Will be held at the White House, leaders all attending in person.
- Australia's Scott Morrison
- India's Narendra Modi
- Japan's Yoshihide Suga
"Hosting the leaders of the Quad demonstrates the Biden-Harris Administration's priority of engaging in the Indo-Pacific, including through new multilateral configurations to meet the challenges of the 21st century," says White House press secretary Jen Psaki
i.e "challenges of the 21st century" = China, I guess.
The last meeting, in March, was virtual:
