Little optimism for an improvement in Brexit headlines over the next few weeks
Via TD on GBP developments, what they expect in the short term:
- rhetoric around a no-deal Brexit is unlikely to sound any better over the next few weeks
- government will launch a public information campaign for no-deal preparations
- this will make no-deal look like a credible threat to the EU
- TD further note on the G7 summit, scheduled for August 25 and 26:
- Johnson to have his first in-person meetings with Macron and Merkel … coming no closer to resuming negotiations.