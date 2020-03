The curve is flattening but it's a long process

Italy has a severe lockdown in Lombardy that started on March 7 so this is Day 20. Obviously the acceleration has stopped but there's been no real turn yet. The past two days are equal but on Wednesday the reported number was 1643.





Sadly, deaths rose by 541 to 5,402. Total cases in the region are 37,298 and that's a 14.4% mortality rate. Clearly not everyone is being tested but the hit rate is only 39% on tests, which isn't significantly higher than 33% in New York. The healthcare system is undoubtedly overwhelmed and that's a big factor.