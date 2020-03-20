London Northwick Park Hospital out of beds

Declares critical incident

Sky news is reporting that London's Northwick Park hospital has run out of beds. They have declared a critical incident.





The GBPUSD is moving down toward the lows from the NY session at 1.1713. The low price just reached 1.17155. The price currently trades at 1.1731.





Looking at the 5 minutes chart above, the price action today took the price briefly above the 100 hour moving average (currently at 1.18705). The last hour so has seen the price move back below the hundred bar moving average on the 5 minutes chart at 1.17966 currently and is now testing the 200 bar moving average at 1.17143.









