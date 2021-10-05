Manchin says he doesn't rule out $1.9-$2.2T reconciliation package

Manchin improves the odds of a Senate deal





Via CNN,







Senator Joe Manchin moments ago did not rule out a $1.9 trillion-$2.2 trillion price tag on social safety net package. He has been at $1.5 trillion. Biden has floated the $1.9-2.2 trillion number privately. Manchin told CNN, "I'm not ruling anything out."

I think he knows that some compromises will need to be made. I'm not sure sure Sinema feels the same way. Though if she loses Manchin, it's going to be lonely.





I tend to think that package is ultimately growth-friendly but we'll see how stocks react to higher corporate rates.





