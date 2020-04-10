US March monthly budget deficit $-119.1 billion versus $-120 billion estimate

US March monthly budget deficit

  • budget deficit -119.1 billion versus a deficit of year -146.9 billion last year
  • receipts rose 3.5% year on year to $236.8 billion in March
  • outlays felt -5.3% year on year to $355.9 billion in March
  • year-to-date deficit at $743.6 billion versus $691.2 billion last year with year-to-date receipts up 6.4% and outlays up 6.8%
Treasury officials said that while March data did not reflect virus related shutdowns, April figures are likely to show a significant impact due to slower processing of tax returns

