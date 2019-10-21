Market holidays in the Asian time zone - Japan is out today
Japanese markets are closed for a holiday today - Emperor Naruhito will proclaim his enthronement.
(info here if you are seeking it)
For FX markets it means less liquidity for longer as Tuesday dawns in Asia-Pacific.
- Australia and New Zealand markets are open.
- Liquidity will get notable better once Singapore and Hong Kong banks are in.
While the machines don't stop, for everyone else its pretty much follow the sun:
