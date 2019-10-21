Market holidays in the Asian time zone - Japan is out today

Japanese markets are closed for a holiday today - Emperor Naruhito will proclaim his enthronement.

For FX markets it means less liquidity for longer as Tuesday dawns in Asia-Pacific.

Australia and New Zealand markets are open.

Liquidity will get notable better once Singapore and Hong Kong banks are in.





